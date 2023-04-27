Jammu

Srinagar-Jammu highway opens for traffic after 10 hours
Srinagar, Apr 27: The traffic on Jammu Srinagar national highway was restored on Thursday after clearing the shooting stones and landslide, officials said. 

They said the highway remained closed for about 10 hours at Shalgadi, Banihal. 

"Road was closed at about 10.30.pm Wednesday night after rains followed by shooting stones and landslide near Banihal Shalgadi, " they said.

Earlier,SSP traffic national highway Mohita Sharma had said that clearance work was ongoing at Shalgari. "NH closed. Ask traffic control unit before making travel plans, " she said in a tweet. 

