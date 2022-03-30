Srinagar-Jammu highway shut after heavy slide in Udhampur, traffic to remain suspended tomorrow

Srinagar Mar 30: A major landslide near Dewal bridge in Samroli in J&K's Udhampur district on Wednesday evening blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
The slide occurred at around 8 pm this evening as per a traffic police department official bringing vehicular traffic to a grinding halt.
In view of the magnitude of the slide, traffic police issued an advisory saying the highway shall remain shut tomorrow on Thursday as well to clear the slide.
People have been asked not to travel on the highway tomorrow.