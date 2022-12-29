Srinagar resident killed as vehicle rolls down gorge in Ramban

Banihal, Dec 29: A person was killed when a small vehicle he was driving plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban, officials said on Thursday.
They said that an Innova vehicle rolled down near Kela Morh Ramban on the highway and plunged into a deep gorge.
Police officials said that the driver of the vehicle, Mudassir Ahmed Langno, a resident of Dalgate, Srinagar died on the spot.
Police, SDRF, army and civil officials of Ramban started the rescue operation soon after the accident.
Dead body has been shifted to DH Ramban, the officials said.