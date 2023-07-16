Srinagar youth found dead in Jammu hotel

News agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a youth identified as Shaqir Mehraj Dar, son of Mehraj-ud-din Dar resident of Mehjoor nagar, Srinagar, was found unconscious at a hotel in Gujjar Nagar in the intervening night. They said he was immediately shifted to GMC Jammu for treatment, where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigations.