Srinagar youth’s body recovered from hotel in Jammu

Jammu, July 16: A youth who was found unconscious at a hotel room in Gujjar Nagar was pronounced dead in Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.
The deceased has been identified as Shakir Mehraj (24), son of Mehraj Din Dar, resident of Mehzoor Nagar in Srinagar.
“Mehraj was allegedly found unconscious in room number 605 at a hotel in Gujjar Nagar, Jammu. He was rushed to the GMC hospital by his friend where doctors pronounced him as brought dead,” police sources said.
They said that his body was shifted to the mortuary room of the hospital for autopsy and other legal formalities.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case at the concerned police post and started an investigation to ascertain the facts.