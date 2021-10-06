SSB trooper critically injured after his service rifle goes off in Jammu

Srinagar, Oct 6: A SSB trooper was critically injured after his service rifle went off accidentally in Jammu on Wednesday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that at 1510 hours, Constable Sonagra Hansmukh (Belt No 1281989), E Company, 7th Batallion SSB, who was posted in Jammu accidentally recieved bullet injury in the chin when his own service riffle went off at a park outside civil secretariat Jammu. He was taken to GMC Bakshi Nagar for treatment and his condition is stated to be critical they said.