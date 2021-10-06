SSB trooper critically injured after his service rifle goes off in Jammu

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that at 1510 hours, Constable Sonagra Hansmukh (Belt No 1281989), E Company, 7th Batallion SSB, who was posted in Jammu accidentally recieved bullet injury in the chin when his own service riffle went off at a park outside civil secretariat Jammu. He was taken to GMC Bakshi Nagar for treatment and his condition is stated to be critical they said.