SSP Crime Branch Jammu reviews performance of Economic Offences Wing

Jammu, July 8: The SSP Crime Branch Jammu, Shailender Singh today reviewed the performance on the investigation front of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Jammu for the first two quarters of the current year from Jan-June 2023.
To review the situation, the SSP Crime Branch (EOW) Shailender Singh held a crime review meeting in the Zonal Headquarters of Economic Offences Wing Jammu for assessment of the performance besides taking measures for speeding up foolproof investigation of cases and probe in preliminary verifications on merit.
The meeting was attended by all investigating officers, prosecutors, and other concerned staff of the Economic Offences Wing of CB Jammu both through offline and online mode. The appropriate instructions were issued to the Investigating Officers after thorough interactions and deliberations on various issues.
The thrust of the meeting was laid on making efforts for the collection of substantial evidence through professional investigation of cases in a well-coordinated manner to ensure delivery of justice to the aggrieved by this premier investigating agency of the UT of J&K as part of the Criminal Justice system.
The Investigating Officers were impressed upon to work harder for speedy investigation of cases without compromising on evidence and probe in preliminary verifications for the next two quarters of the current year for achievement of the targets and delivery of justice to the aggrieved.