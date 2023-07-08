SSP Crime Branch Jammu reviews performance of Economic Offences Wing

To review the situation, the SSP Crime Branch (EOW) Shailender Singh held a crime review meeting in the Zonal Headquarters of Economic Offences Wing Jammu for assessment of the performance besides taking measures for speeding up foolproof investigation of cases and probe in preliminary verifications on merit.

The meeting was attended by all investigating officers, prosecutors, and other concerned staff of the Economic Offences Wing of CB Jammu both through offline and online mode. The appropriate instructions were issued to the Investigating Officers after thorough interactions and deliberations on various issues.