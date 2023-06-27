ST Commissioner assigned additional charge

Jammu, June 27: J&K government has assigned senior IAS officer and Commissioner State Taxes (ST), J&K Dr Rashmi Singh additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary Mining department till further orders.
“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Dr Rashmi Singh, IAS (AGMUT:2007), Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K, shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, in addition to her own duties, till further orders,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.