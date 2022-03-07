Jammu
Start CBMs before holding assembly polls: PC
Jammu, Mar 7: Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Monday said that the government should start Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) before holding assembly polls.
A statement of PC issued here said that welcoming women political activists from Jammu on joining the party fold, Vakil urged the Centre to initiate CBMs to end the widening wedge between the people and the administration.
He said that to regain people’s trust and win back their hearts, the Centre needed to restore statehood to J&K, regularise daily wagers working in different departments, release political prisoners, and take immediate steps to boost tourism and fruit industry before holding assembly elections.