State TB Forum meeting held in Jammu

Directors of Health Services gave a detailed presentation for their respective divisions highlighting the status of progress in Presumptive TB Testing, TB Notification rate, implementation of Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana (DBT) & Ni-kshay Mitra’s under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyan PMTBMBA. Action taken on the decisions of the previous meeting of State TB Forum was also discussed. Secretary reiterated that the UT Government is fully committed to achieve the ambitious target of elimination of TB by 2025, ahead of the national target of 2030 under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA). In order to achieve the desired end there is need for focused approach by way of various interventions for community engagement and community led TB response.