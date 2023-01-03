State TB Forum meeting held in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 3: Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar today chaired a meeting of State TB Forum for community engagement interventions and community led TB response here.
Directors of Health Services gave a detailed presentation for their respective divisions highlighting the status of progress in Presumptive TB Testing, TB Notification rate, implementation of Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana (DBT) & Ni-kshay Mitra’s under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyan PMTBMBA. Action taken on the decisions of the previous meeting of State TB Forum was also discussed. Secretary reiterated that the UT Government is fully committed to achieve the ambitious target of elimination of TB by 2025, ahead of the national target of 2030 under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA). In order to achieve the desired end there is need for focused approach by way of various interventions for community engagement and community led TB response.
Directions were issued to both the Directorates to accelerate the TB elimination activities through focused approach especially in areas where TB burden is relatively higher. Further, they were asked to ensure that periodical meetings of District Tuberculosis Forum are held as per the guidelines. Bhupinder also desired that the trend analysis of TB related deaths should be done for better understanding of current situation.