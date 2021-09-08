Statehood restoration soon: J&K BJP Gen Secy

A statement of BJP issued here said that replying to a question on J&K’s statehood he said it would be restored soon as was promised in the parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“A commitment was made by the PM and Home Minister on the floor of the house and I am of the opinion that it is on the anvil,” Koul said. “We believe that our leaders will fulfill the promises and we believe that statehood to J&K will be restored soon.”

He said that the Modi-led government had won the hearts of the minorities in the country while other political parties in the past misused them and considered them as a mere vote bank.

Koul was speaking on the sidelines of an event at which more than a dozen political and social activists from Ganderbal joined the BJP and pledged to “strengthen the hands of PM Modi for J&K’s development”.

Welcoming them into the party fold, Koul said that their joining would further strengthen the BJP in Kashmir and asked them to render their whole-hearted services for the benefit of the people as representatives of BJP in their respective areas.

“BJP has gained the confidence of every person cutting across regional and religious lines. Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh are fast moving on the path of peace and progress and BJP is here to ensure this,” he said.