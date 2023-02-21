Status of revenue services, schemes reviewed

ADC (L&O), Harvinder Singh; ADC (ADM), Sandeep Seonetra; ACR, Piyush Dhotra; SDMs, Tehsildars along with senior officers from Revenue department were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review regarding writing and digitization of Jamabandis and Massavis, implementation of SVAMITVA scheme, status of eviction of unauthorised occupants from state land, filling up of vacant posts of Numberdars and Chowkidars, acquisition of land and payment of compensation etc.