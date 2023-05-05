Stepmother arrested for murder of minor girl in Kishtwar

Police said that they received a missing report from Ruksana Begum, wife of Mohammed Amin, resident of village Keshwan (Kishtwar) about the disappearance of her minor daughter (age-2 years).

“The missing girl was last seen with her stepmother on May 4. The family members searched for the duo but could neither trace the missing girl nor her stepmother Zahida Begum,” said the police quoting the complaint.