Steps to curb drug abuse reviewed in Udhampur

Udhampur, Mar 10: To review the different steps taken to curb drug abuse in the district, the District Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna at DC Office Complex Udhampur.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Vinod Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Syed Khan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rafiq Ahmed Jaral, District Social Welfare Officer, Kanika Gupta and other officers attended the meeting.
During the meeting, it was informed by Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur that 6 cases under NDPS Act have been registered during the Year 2023 upto 31/1/2023. The DC appreciated the effort and stressed upon strengthening of nakas and keeping strict vigil to arrest any such attempt which is hazardous for society in general and youth in particular.
The DC advised ensuring that investigations under NDPS Act are conducted in a most professional manner and track the cases of drug addiction in the district and share details for ensuring de-addiction and rehabilitation.
CMO informed that a 5 bedded de-addiction centre is working in the District Hospital Udhampur. DC directed CMO to put hoardings to popularize the helpline number 14416, so that more and more affected peoples are aware of the helpline.
DC stressed upon vigorous tracking of such cases of drug abuse and directed all the stakeholders to furnish the data about traffickers and those who are affected by Drug Menace, to the District Administration.
The ACR informed that the Revenue papers of State land measuring 4 Kanal identified at Village Jhakhar, Tehsil and District Udhampur for drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at District level has been submitted. In this regard, ACR was directed to processs the case for allotment.