Stop creating fear among the people: Tarigami

In a statement issued in Jammu today, the CPI(M) leader said, while big land grabbers have to be identified and action be taken strictly under law, the manner and the method used to evict the alleged land encroachers, especially the peasants, marginal farmers, small shopkeepers and those living in small houses constructed years back, sends a message that the administration is insensitive to the interests and sentiments of the general public and that of the individuals and organisations which express resentment against the reckless drive and coercive manner of the evictions. If the present " Campaign of eviction attains roughshod propostions, it will generate more resentment.