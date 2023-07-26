Jammu, July 26: Director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, Professor B S Sahay today said that the National Education Policy 2020 aims at addressing many growing developmental imperatives of India and is emphasising creating a holistic learning environment.
He was addressing a press conference which was organised by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu in collaboration with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on “Strategic Action Plan for Implementing NEP 2020”.
The programme was hosted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu at its old transit campus in Canal Road.
The event was attended by Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, Pro. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu, Amit Kumar, Assistant Commissioner KV Jammu, Ghulam Abbas, Joint Director PIB and CBC J&K, Ladakh, Vivek Pathak, Assistant Director DD, and Media and Communications Officer, PIB Jammu, Sheikh Mudasir Amin.
