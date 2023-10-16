Strategic plan being formulated to fight drug addiction in Katra: Union Min

KATRA, October 15 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh on Monday said a strategic plan is being formulated at the local administration level and social level to check drug addiction in Katra
Hotspots will he identified and social awareness will be created to curb the menace, he added while inaugurating a Multimedia Exhibition of the Central Bureau of Communication, Jammu, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at Katra to mark the Navratra festival.
He expressed concern over the menace of drug addiction spreading even to Reasi district and the holy destination of Katra Vaishnodevi.
The Minister said he was disturbed to receive reports about rising cases of substance abuse by the youth in this region.
The Minister had held review meetings with the local administration and law enforcing agencies on the matter in the last two days.
Dr Jitendra Singh appealed to parents and the local administration to wean away children from drugs, saying their potential must be harnessed to realise Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.
He said the sanctity of the holy city of Katra must be preserved, and it must become a source of inspiration for social values.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said the development of the region is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. He said revolutionary development has taken place in the region in the last nine years.
Talking about infrastructure projects, Dr Jitendra Singh said the world’s highest railway bridge has come up in Reasi. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is being developed.
In his address, Joint Director, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Jammu, Shri Ghulam Abbas said the unit has been creating awareness about government schemes and programmes among the public. Today’s exhibition is part of the efforts to reach the message to the grassroots, he added.
Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Ms. Babila Rakwal, SSP, Reasi Amit Sharma and other senior officials of the administration were present on the occasion.