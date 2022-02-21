Strengthen bonds of inclusiveness: Farooq Abdullah

“NC’s emergence as a big political force is an eyesore for elements opposed to J&K’s spirit of amity, brotherhood, harmony, and inclusiveness,” a statement of NC quoted Abdullah as saying while reviewing the functioning of the party units in PirPanjal and Chenab Valley.

He said that massive support to the NC in every nook and corner of J&K was reflective of the deep faith of the people in the party, which had met the challenges with courage and fortitude.