Strengthen bonds of inclusiveness: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 21: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Monday exhorted the cadre across Jammu and Kashmir to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving the people and strengthening bonds of inclusiveness – NC’s political philosophy that has withstood the test of times.
“NC’s emergence as a big political force is an eyesore for elements opposed to J&K’s spirit of amity, brotherhood, harmony, and inclusiveness,” a statement of NC quoted Abdullah as saying while reviewing the functioning of the party units in PirPanjal and Chenab Valley.
He said that massive support to the NC in every nook and corner of J&K was reflective of the deep faith of the people in the party, which had met the challenges with courage and fortitude.
The three-time chief minister said that the strength of the party emanates from the people at ground zero and there was a need to channelise this support for the betterment of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, region, or religion.
He said that the NC had all along cherished the great values of the pluralistic ethos that had been a binding force between the regions and religions.
“This spirit has not only to be sustained but promoted in a big way to keep at bay the divisive forces,” said Abdullah, the Member of Parliament from Srinagar.