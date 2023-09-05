Students celebrate Teachers' Day at Reasi

Reasi, Sep 5: Students of Government General Zorawar Singh Memorial Degree College, Reasi celebrated Teachers Day enthusiastically to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s great teacher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in which all the students and staff members of the college participated.
Vice-Principal and Associate Prof Dr Samriti Aggarwal was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
The event started with paying tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
The students performed various cultural programes, speeches and games by the students in honour of their teachers.