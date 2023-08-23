Students imparted awareness about road safety rules

Reasi, Aug 22: Motor Vehicle Department Reasi today organised a Road Safety Awareness programme at Trikuta High School.
Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Tara Mani Sharma delivered a detailed lecture on road safety rules and asked the students to cooperate with traffic regulation agencies by following the same.
He advised them to avoid driving before getting a driving licence and avoid overloading in School van/ buses and if required approach the School Chairman for getting the extra school bus.
The ARTO asked the students to drive their vehicles by strictly following safety rules to minimize the casualties.
He briefed the procedure for applying and getting the driving license with eligibility and also cautioned them against drug abuse and to help those under the influence of drugs by making aware their parents, teachers and other nears and dears.