Students take to stage in Bhaderwah to shine light on gender inequality, domestic violence

Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai

Bhaderwah, Nov 03 : Students of 18 higher educational institutions took to the stage to rake up various social issues particularly related to gender and domestic violence as the final round of 'Natya Utsav' (playfest) came to a close in Jammu University's Bhaderwah campus on Thursday.

The students belonging to Jammu University, its satellite campuses and government degree colleges performed 18 skits dealing with issues ranging from gender inequality, child labour, girl education, social media, environment, corruption, health issues and domestic violence.