Sub-inspector, property dealer arrested with missing girl from hotel room in Jammu

Jammu, May 17: Police today claimed to have arrested two persons including a probationary sub-inspector of J&K Police and rescued a missing girl.
Police said that they had received a missing complaint from the parents of a girl (16) years old who was the resident of Raika, Sidhra area.
She was missing from her residence, and her family members had lodged a written complaint before the police. Accordingly, a case under FIR number 51 of 2023 under section 363 IPC (kidnapping) was registered at the police station Bagh-e-Bahu.
Soon after the registration of the case following a missing report, the police team swung into action and during the intervening night of May 16/17, 2023, the police team reached a prominent hotel in Jammu.
“The J&K probationary Sub Inspector, his property dealer friend and the missing girl were found from a room of the prominent hotel,” said the police sources quoting the preliminary information.
They said that the statement of the girl would be recorded and her medical examination would be conducted for further legal course of action. "Further investigation into the case has been initiated".