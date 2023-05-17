Sub-inspector, property dealer arrested with missing girl from hotel room in Jammu

Jammu, May 17: Police today claimed to have arrested two persons including a probationary sub-inspector of J&K Police and rescued a missing girl.

Police said that they had received a missing complaint from the parents of a girl (16) years old who was the resident of Raika, Sidhra area.

She was missing from her residence, and her family members had lodged a written complaint before the police. Accordingly, a case under FIR number 51 of 2023 under section 363 IPC (kidnapping) was registered at the police station Bagh-e-Bahu.