Success not race for marks, but wealth of values: LG

Jammu, Feb 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that for students the success is not race for marks but the wealth of values.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the annual day function of Sant Hare Ram Dass Public School at Mandal, the LG said, "Success for students should not be a race of getting more marks but to achieve the abundant wealth of values in life."
The LG emphasised on promoting balanced education that teaches science, industry 4.0 technologies and also imparts value-based knowledge.
"Apart from scientific and technological knowledge, we should also focus on value-based education, create an environment for individual growth," he said. "We are living in the digital age where we can learn anything through e-learning. But at the same time, there is a need to maintain a perfect balance between students and teachers for shaping the young minds through a value-based knowledge system."
Terming learning as a life-long process, the LG stressed on the need to encourage students as well the teaching community to have thirst for knowledge all along and lead the way for a bright future.
"Efforts are being made for consistently reforming our educational ecosystem. New Education Policy focuses on promoting a conducive environment for constant learning and innovation, laying a solid foundation for the youth to address the challenges of the ever-changing world," he said.
The LG congratulated the students, faculty members, and the school administration for celebrating their annual day on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
He appreciated the people associated with the school for their endeavours to provide better education to the children of Mandal and the adjoining villages, and also praised the contribution of the locals in the establishment of the school.