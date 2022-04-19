Sukhnandan Choudhary seeks release of pending material liabilities in RDD

Jammu, Apr 18: Former Minister Sukhnandan Choudhary has appealed to the government to release the pending material payments of the contractors of Marh block.
Speaking to the media persons here, he said that the Lt Governor is allegedly being misled by the officials of Rural Development Department projecting that the material liability which is pending from 2016, 2017 and 2018 belongs to the PRIs.
“These are the approved liabilities of the RDD and the works have been executed on the ground whereas the labour cost has been paid by the concerned department but the material payment kept pending which has become a serious cause of concern for the contractors,” he said.