Summer vacation in Jammu schools from June 8

Jammu, June 2: All the government and recognized private schools falling in the summer zone of Jammu division will observe summer vacation with effect from June 8 to July 22.
Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), in an order issued on Friday, however, directed that all teachers would “remain available for any on-line guidance of students during vacation period.”
“Any default on part of the head of the schools or teaching staff in observance of this schedule shall attract action under rules,” cautioned Director School Education Jammu Ashok Kumar Sharma.