Sunjwan, Bathindi residents demand regularisation of colonies

Addressing a press conference, the people said that their ancestors settled here in 1947 in Bathindi, Sunjwan and adjoining areas. They always learned from old generations that the land was their private property.

“They could not regularize the land and today the authorities want us to vacate the land which would create a humanitarian crises for all the residents,” they said claiming that around 5 lakh people live in the colonies of Bathindi, Sunjwan, Chanta, Ragura, Sidhra and other areas.