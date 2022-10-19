Sunjwan terror attack | NIA files charge-sheet against 12 accused

“NIA case (RC-03/2022/NIA/JMU) pertained to the conspiracy hatched among Kashmir based terrorist operatives, Pakistan based leadership or handlers and terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in furtherance to which, two JeM terrorists were infiltrated into India through a tunnel,” NIA spokesperson, in an official statement, said.

The NIA statement said that this tunnel had been excavated on the International Border in the area falling under BOP Chack Faqira in the Samba sector with the intention of disrupting the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister in the Jammu region of J&K.