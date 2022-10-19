Sunjwan terror attack | NIA files charge-sheet against 12 accused

Jammu, Oct 19: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against twelve accused persons in Sunjwan terrorist attack case in NIA Special Court, Jammu.
“NIA case (RC-03/2022/NIA/JMU) pertained to the conspiracy hatched among Kashmir based terrorist operatives, Pakistan based leadership or handlers and terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in furtherance to which, two JeM terrorists were infiltrated into India through a tunnel,” NIA spokesperson, in an official statement, said.
The NIA statement said that this tunnel had been excavated on the International Border in the area falling under BOP Chack Faqira in the Samba sector with the intention of disrupting the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister in the Jammu region of J&K.
The movement of the said terrorists was intercepted by the security forces and both terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the area of Sunjwan, Jammu, J&K. The case was initially registered as FIR No 115/2022 dated April 22, 2022 at Police Station Bahu Fort, Jammu and re-registered by NIA on April 26, 2022, it added.
As per NIA statement, the accused charge-sheeted included Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh resident of Munghama, PS Tral district Pulwama; Bilal Ahmad Wagay son of Bashir Ahmad Wagay resident of Takia Magam, PS Kukarnag, district Anantnag; Mohd Ishaq Chopan son of Mohd Ibrahim Chopan resident of Takia Magam, PS Kukarnag, district Anantnag; Abid Mushtaq Mir son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir resident of Putrigam, Gudoora, district Pulwama; Asif Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh resident of Munghama, PS Tral district Pulwama; two slain terrorists of JeM, both residents of Pakistan (charges stand abated); Masood Azhar Alvi alias Masood Azhar alias Maulana son of Allah Baksh Sabir resident of Markaz Usman-o-Ali, Bahawalpur-Karachi Road, Bahawalpur, Pakistan; Rouf Asgar Alvi alias Abdul Rouf Asgar son of Allah Bakash Sabir resident of Kousar Colony, Bahawalpur, Pakistan; Mohammad Mussdaiq alias Doctor alias Abdul Manan alias Wahid Khan resident of Shakargarh-Sialkot, Pakistan; Shahid Latif alias Chotta Shahid alias Noor Al Din resident of Markaz Abdullah Bin Mubarak, tehsil Daska, district Sialkot, More Aminabad, Gujranwala (Punjab), Pakistan and Masood Ilyas Kashmiri alias Abu Mohammad resident of Rawalakot, PoJK, CC-Maktaba, Masror, Maqbool Shaheed, near Markazi Jamia Masjid Rawalakot, Poonch, POJK.
It added that investigations have revealed that the accused Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Wagay, Mohd Ishaq Chopan, Abid Mushtaq Mir, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, entered into a criminal conspiracy with two freshly infiltrated Pakistani JeM terrorists and JeM leadership, namely Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi alias Masood Azhar, Rouf Asgar Alvi alias Abdul Rouf Asgar .