Super Time scale for 1 JKAS officer | 22 get Selection, Special grade

Jammu, Sep 10: The government has promoted a senior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer to the Super Time Scale while twenty-two other officers have been promoted to the Special Scale and Selection Grade.
Meanwhile, seven Junior Scale officers have also been promoted to the Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).
Promotions have been accorded through six separate orders issued by GAD.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of Mehmood Ahmad Shah, JKAS to the Super Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in pay level 14 (Rs. 144200-218200), with effect from 18.07.2023,” read GAD order.
Through another order, six Selection Grade officers have been promoted to the Special Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in pay level 13 (Rs. 123100-215900), with effect from July 18, 2023.
These officers included Joginder Singh Rai; Ranjeet Singh; Surender Mohan Sharma; Tashi Dolma; Deep Raj and Champa Devi.
As per another order, in terms of Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS) notified vide SRO-198 dated April 25, 2018, sanction has been accorded to the release of Special Scale (Non-functional) of Rs 37,400-67,000 with Grade Pay of Rs 8700 [now revised to Level 13 (Rs 123100-215900)] of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) in favour of Attam Dev Singh, JKAS (retired) with effect from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021.
Similarly Selection Grade (Non-functional) of Rs 15,600-39,100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 7600 [now revised to Level 12 (Rs 78800-209200)] of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) has been released in favour of Rajeev Kumar, JKAS, Revenue Attorney with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu with effect from January 1, 2022.
Through a separate order, two Time Scale officers have been promoted to the Selection Grade of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in pay level 12 (Rs 78800-209200), with effect from the specified dates.
These officers include Akhtar Hussain Qazi, who has been promoted notionally with effect from February 17, 2020 and on regular basis from July 18, 2023 and Anil Kumar Thakur who has been promoted notionally with effect from August 9, 2021 and on regular basis from July 18, 2023.
Sanction has been accorded to the promotion of twelve Time Scale officers to the Selection Grade of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in pay level 12 (Rs. 78800-209200), with effect from July 18, 2023, through another GAD order.
These officers included Naresh Kumar; Fareed Ahmad Kohli; Suhail Ahmad; Mita Kumari; Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdhary; Rigzin Spalgon; Gulzar Ahmad; Jasmeet Singh; Shaheena Khan; Saleem Beigh; Babu Ram Tandon and Kulraj Singh.
Meanwhile, seven Junior Scale officers have also been promoted to the Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in pay level 11 (Rs. 67700-208700), with effect from January 1, 2023, on notional basis and on regular basis from July 18, 2023.
As per GAD order, these officers included Mushtaq Ahmad Maqdoomi, Ajay Salaan; Amit Kumar; Kailash Devi; Om Parkash; Chander Kant Bhagat and Manmeet Kumar.