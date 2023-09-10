Super Time scale for 1 JKAS officer | 22 get Selection, Special grade

Meanwhile, seven Junior Scale officers have also been promoted to the Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

Promotions have been accorded through six separate orders issued by GAD.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of Mehmood Ahmad Shah, JKAS to the Super Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in pay level 14 (Rs. 144200-218200), with effect from 18.07.2023,” read GAD order.

Through another order, six Selection Grade officers have been promoted to the Special Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in pay level 13 (Rs. 123100-215900), with effect from July 18, 2023.