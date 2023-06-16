Supreme Court Bar Association President to unfurl national flag at Lal Chowk

Jammu, June 16: President of Supreme Court Bar Association, D Adish C Aggarwala has said that he would unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk on June 18.
Addressing a press conference here, the President International Council of Jurists, Chairman, All India Bar Association, and newly elected President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Dr Adish C Aggarwala said that on June 18 at 11 am he would go to Srinagar and unfurl the national flag without security arrangements at Lal Chowk.
He said that his motive to unfurl the national flag was to show to the world that the normal situation of Kashmir valley following the abrogation of Art 370 on August 5, 2019.