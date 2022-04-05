Surinder Chowdhary joins BJP

“Mufti Sahib was a secular leader who took everyone along and nurtured the party with his progressive ideology. Present PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is drifting away from that agenda and secular ideology. She is following Pak agenda. Given the scenario, the leaders like me had no option but to leave PDP. It’s not that I’m betraying but the party (PDP) has betrayed me. So when I’m joining BJP, it’s not for any benefit, pressure or fear, but it’s out of love and respect for its commitment to strengthen the nation,” Choudhary said.

Accusing the PDP president of resorting to doublespeak, former MLC alleged that she was exposed before the public given her “dual policy” while in power and out of power. “I along with my supporters, will work to strengthen the BJP in J&K and ensure that it forms the next government on its own in the ensuing assembly elections,” he said and thanked senior party leaders for welcoming into the party fold.