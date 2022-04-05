Surinder Chowdhary joins BJP

Jammu, Apr 5: Former MLC Surinder Choudhary, while accusing the Peoples Democratic Party and its leadership of drifting away from the agenda pursued by the former Chief Minister Mufti Mohd Sayeed, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Tuesday.
Last year on March 31, Choudhary, who was then J&K general secretary of PDP, had resigned from the basic membership of the party.
Choudhary along with his supporters joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Tarun Chugh, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, ex legislators Vibodh Gupta, Devinder Kumar Manyal and Devender Rana besides other senior leaders at party headquarter.
Choudhary had unsuccessfully contested against J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina from Nowshera-Sunderbani in 2014.
Replying to media queries after his joining, Choudhary maintained that the PDP president had destroyed the party with her prejudiced mindset contrary to the open, progressive and secular outlook of her father.
“Mufti Sahib was a secular leader who took everyone along and nurtured the party with his progressive ideology. Present PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is drifting away from that agenda and secular ideology. She is following Pak agenda. Given the scenario, the leaders like me had no option but to leave PDP. It’s not that I’m betraying but the party (PDP) has betrayed me. So when I’m joining BJP, it’s not for any benefit, pressure or fear, but it’s out of love and respect for its commitment to strengthen the nation,” Choudhary said.
Accusing the PDP president of resorting to doublespeak, former MLC alleged that she was exposed before the public given her “dual policy” while in power and out of power. “I along with my supporters, will work to strengthen the BJP in J&K and ensure that it forms the next government on its own in the ensuing assembly elections,” he said and thanked senior party leaders for welcoming into the party fold.
Raina, while welcoming Choudhary and others into the party fold, said that the areas represented by him witnessed “the strong movements in the difficult times when permit was required to enter Jammu & Kashmir.”
“Praja Parishad, Jana Sangh movement was strong even at that time in the region when one was thrown behind bars for just raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and hoisting the tricolour. The residents of these areas fought against the atrocities at the behest of NC, Congress etc. It gives me immense pleasure to welcome a strong leader from that area,” Raina said.
Underlining the development projects including semi-ring roads, construction of bunkers, J&K BJP president stated, “BJP works with the mission of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas” and the joining of these leaders will further strengthen the party and benefit the region.”