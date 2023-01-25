Surrendered terrorist hoists national flag at his residence in Kishtwar to celebrate Republic Day

“I have been hoisting the national flag for the last three years at my residence. This time I did the same as a citizen of the country. I have realized that the path which I had adopted was wrong and I was misguided to the terrorism. Therefore, I am ready for the cause of the nation. I will never betray the nation,” Sher Khan (45), told Greater Kashmir over phone from his native village Segdi Batta, Tehsil Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar.

He said that “I am the father of three children i.e., two daughters and a son. But I have no source of income. I do labour work and earn minimum wage which is insufficient. I was assured that I would be given employment / adjusted by the government after I surrendered and adopted a right path i.e., mainstream nationalism.”