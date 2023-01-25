Surrendered terrorist hoists national flag at his residence in Kishtwar to celebrate Republic Day

Jammu, Jan 25: Sher Khan, a surrendered terrorist of Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI) outfit, has hoisted national flag at his residence in remote area of Chattroo in Kishtwar district, affirming that he was ready to die for India.
“I have been hoisting the national flag for the last three years at my residence. This time I did the same as a citizen of the country. I have realized that the path which I had adopted was wrong and I was misguided to the terrorism. Therefore, I am ready for the cause of the nation. I will never betray the nation,” Sher Khan (45), told Greater Kashmir over phone from his native village Segdi Batta, Tehsil Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar.
He said that “I am the father of three children i.e., two daughters and a son. But I have no source of income. I do labour work and earn minimum wage which is insufficient. I was assured that I would be given employment / adjusted by the government after I surrendered and adopted a right path i.e., mainstream nationalism.”
He said that: “I alongwith 7 terrorists had surrendered in Awantipora (Kashmir) in the year 2006 ending year/ 2007. Then, I have spent over 13 years in jail i.e., Central Jail Kotbalwal, Kathua, Udhampur and Kishtwar district jails.”
“Later, I was released from the jail. When I was active in terrorism, I never participated in any kind of terrorist activities but remained hidden in the forests. I was forced to join the terrorist outfit by the Pakistani terrorists. That time, I was over 20 years old,” he said, while hinting that he remained active till 2006 ending perhaps from 1998.
He said that “The terrorists armed with guns would enter house. There was no option to oppose them at that time as the terrorism was at its peak. Even after I have surrendered and am living a normal life, I continue to have threats from the terrorists. I live in a remote village and I have neither security nor any source of earning outside the village. Hence, I live every day with fear of losing life.”
He said that “The government of Jammu and Kashmir should think about me. I had surrendered realizing that it was a wrong path and joined the national path and worked as a normal human being. I want to do anything for the country.”