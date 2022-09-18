Suspected drone activity in J-K's Samba, searches carried out

However, nothing objectionable was found during the operation which started around 7:30 pm on Saturday and concluded at 9 am on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, operations, Garu Ram Bhardwaj told PTI.



He said information was received that an illegal flying object , believed to be a Pakistani drone, hovered for over five minutes over Sarthi Kalan, Dera and Madoon villages in the border outpost area of Regal, 10 km south of Samba at around 7:25 pm on Saturday.



Bhardawaj said a joint combing operation was immediately launched with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) immediately to ensure there is no dropping of arms and ammunition or narcotic substance by the drone.