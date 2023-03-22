Jammu

Suspected drone spotted close to IB in Samba

Security forces patrol near border (Representational picture)
GK Web Desk

Jammu, March 22: A suspected drone was noticed last night in Chamliyal along the International Border in Samba, official sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the suspected drone was coming from Pakistan towards India when it was observed near a border out post Chamliyal falling under the jurisdiction of  police station Ramgarh  with a blinking light. 

"It has hardly crossed the IB, when the alert BSF troops fired 15tl to 20 rounds towards Pak drone, due to which it returned back immediately," the sources added.

Drone

