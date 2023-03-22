Suspected drone spotted close to IB in Samba

The sources said that the suspected drone was coming from Pakistan towards India when it was observed near a border out post Chamliyal falling under the jurisdiction of police station Ramgarh with a blinking light.

"It has hardly crossed the IB, when the alert BSF troops fired 15tl to 20 rounds towards Pak drone, due to which it returned back immediately," the sources added.

The BSF has alerted troops in the border to foil any attempt by anti national elements.