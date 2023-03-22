Suspected drone spotted close to IB in Samba

Jammu, Mar 22: A suspected drone was noticed last night in Chamliyal along the International Border (IB) in Samba.
Sources said that the suspected drone was coming from Pakistan towards India when it was observed near a Border out Post Chamliyal falling under the jurisdiction of police station Ramgarh with a blinking light.
"It has hardly crossed the IB, when the alert BSF troops fired 15 to 20 rounds towards Pak drone, due to which it returned back immediately," the sources added.
Meanwhile, the BSF has alerted troops on the border to foil any attempt by anti national elements.
“The patrolling on the IB has been intensified,” they said and added that the border villages were being monitored by the district police with the help of locals.