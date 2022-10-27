Suspected explosive found near Railway Station Jammu

Jammu, Oct 27: Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered suspected explosive material near the taxi stand of Jammu railway station.
While official confirmation is awaited, sources said that the police have recovered 18 detonators concealed in a bag in the area.
The explosives were found while the sweepers were cleaning a choked drain, said the sources. However, the officials remained tight lipped over the recovery even as the preliminary investigation has been set into motion.
Earlier, police said it had found posters of a terrorist organisation in Bari Brahmana in Samba district.