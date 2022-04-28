Explosive device defused in Jammu's Sidhra

Srinagar, Apr 28: An explosive material was defused along the highway in Sidhra area on Jammu outskirts on Thursday, police said.
"An information was received regarding some suspicious object found alongside highway in #Sidhra area of #Jammu city outskirts. A team from nearby station rushed to the spot & later senior officers also reached at the site," IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh said in a tweet.
"On examination, an #explosive material / devise was found there after which the site was sealed and the material / device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by bomb squad of Jammu #Police," he added.
Investigation into the matter has been set into motion by police in the case.