Jammu

Explosive device defused in Jammu's Sidhra

The device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by bomb squad of Jammu Police.
Explosive device defused in Jammu's Sidhra
A paramilitary trooper stands guard as a member of the Bomb Disposal Squad moves to defuse a suspected IED. [Representational Picture]Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Apr 28: An explosive material was defused along the highway in Sidhra area on Jammu outskirts on Thursday, police said.

"An information was received regarding some suspicious object found alongside highway in #Sidhra area of #Jammu city outskirts. A team from nearby station rushed to the spot & later senior officers also reached at the site," IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh said in a tweet.

"On examination, an #explosive material / devise was found there after which the site was sealed and the material / device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by bomb squad of Jammu #Police," he added.

Investigation into the matter has been set into motion by police in the case.

IED
Sidhra road Jammu

Related Stories

No stories found.