Suspected hexa-copter among two drones spotted in Jammu, Kathua

Jammu, July 24: A suspected hexa-copter was among two drones spotted last night by the locals in Kalu Chak area of Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

The frequent sighting of drones in Jammu’s border districts has again alerted the security forces which are said to be operated by militant groups from across the border for the last couple of weeks, according to the police.



SSP Kathua, RC Kotwal told Greater Kashmir that locals from Kalu Chak noticed a "drone type activity" in the sky last night.