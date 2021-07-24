Suspected hexa-copter among two drones spotted in Jammu, Kathua

Jammu, July 24: A suspected hexa-copter was among two drones spotted last night by the locals in Kalu Chak area of Jammu, officials said on Saturday.
The frequent sighting of drones in Jammu’s border districts has again alerted the security forces which are said to be operated by militant groups from across the border for the last couple of weeks, according to the police.
SSP Kathua, RC Kotwal told Greater Kashmir that locals from Kalu Chak noticed a "drone type activity" in the sky last night.
"As the activities have increased, we always verify information which is being provided by the people,” Kotwal added.
He said that people have become aware of any kind of suspicious activities and they report to the police immediately.
An official source said that the suspicious drone activity was also noticed at Nihalpur along the Jammu-Pathankot highway by the locals last night and they informed the nearest police post.
"A massive hunt was launched by the SOG and District Police in Nihalpur and its adjoining areas, but nothing suspicious was found, " a source said.
However, the security grid has been tightened on all roads leading from border villages towards the highway or towns and vehicles are being checked by the security forces, he added.
Officials said that checking has also been intensified on the highway in different locations.
Another drone suspected to be hexa-copter was spotted three to four times in Parmandal Morh – Kalu Chak area by the security forces last night, a defense source told Greater Kashmir.
The defense source said that the UAV was flying over a police post and close to the military installations in Kalu Chak and over Parmandal Morh.
"The drone disappeared immediately before it could be shot down by the security forces,” the defence source said.
Acting swiftly, the security forces intensified vehicle checking in the Parmandal area and established surprise checking of the vehicles and suspected persons, he added.
The defence source further added the security force personnel have been alerted while the security agencies have been working in a coordinated manner.