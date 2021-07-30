Suspected Pak drones noticed at 3 locations in J&K's Samba

Jammu, Jul 29: Suspected Pakistani drones were spotted hovering over three different locations in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The flying objects were sighted simultaneously over Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya and Gagwal areas around 8.30 pm on Thursday, the officials said.

The latest sightings were recorded nearly a week after police shot down a Pakistani drone carrying five-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material in the border belt of Kanachak near here.