Suspend operation of Sarore Toll Plaza: BJP

Salathia said that the BJP always stood with the general public and worked towards mitigating their sufferings. He assured that every effort would be made by the party to ensure that the people should get a quality road network. He expressed hope that the NHAI would take a decision to immediately suspend the operation of Sarore Toll Plaza.

Dr Manyal said that people were facing many problems due to the present condition of roads and still people were made to pay the toll, which was not justified at this juncture. “The NHAI should provide alternate safe and smooth roads to the public, which is a mandatory condition in all the tender works of the roads. Whenever there is construction of a new road, the contractor or company is bound to provide this facility, which is not provided in this case. The NHAI should make sure smooth roadways and then only charge the tax at the Plaza,” he said.

Chander Parkash Ganga said that the same matter was also taken up by him three months ago through a letter addressed to Union Minister of State V K Singh.