Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2023 | Chief Secretary felicitates top performing panchayats of Jammu & Kashmir

Swachh Survekshan Grameen is an annual exercise to assess the status of villages in rural areas on various parameters under Swachh Bharat Grameen. These panchayats were selected out of 209 panchayats nominated by districts through rigorous assessment exercise as per the parameters defined by the Government of India.

While felicitating these PRI members, Dr Mehta stressed on the significance of maintaining the sustainability of assets created under the Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF+) Model scheme. This crucial aspect ensures that the progress made in sanitation and hygiene is maintained in the long term by efficient utilization of these assets.