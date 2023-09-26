Swachhta Pakhwada|Cleanliness drive held in Rajouri

Jammu, Sep 26 : In a powerful demonstration of community participation and shared civic responsibility, Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal led an extensive cleanliness drive at Sukto river near the Old Bus Stand today.
This impactful event was organised as a part of the Swachhta Pakhwada, a dedicated cleanliness and sanitation campaign.
Among others who were present during the event included Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria; District Panchayat Officer, Auqil Nuvaid and EO MC Rajouri, Mohammad Yaqoob besides President of the Municipal Council Rajouri, Mohammad Arief; Vice President of the Municipal Council Rajouri, Bharat Bushan Vaid; Ward Councillor Rabia, and numerous other prominent citizens.
Collectively, they manifested their unwavering commitment to cleanliness by diligently revitalising and maintaining the cleanliness in the vicinity of the Sukto river. This concerted initiative underscores the collective resolve of the community to nurture a pristine and sustainable environment for the welfare and prosperity of all residents.
Swachhta Pakhwada beckons to every citizen of Rajouri, providing them with the platform to actively engage in a myriad of cleanliness activities. It is a clarion call to embrace and promote a culture of cleanliness and hygiene that will resonate throughout the city.
The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal underscored the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, stating, “Gandhi Jayanti is a time to renew our commitment to the principles of cleanliness and sanitation that Bapu cherished.
Furthermore, the enthusiasm for the cleanliness drive extended well beyond the city limits of Rajouri. Residents from the adjoining blocks, such as Doongi, Dhangri, Pangrain, and neighboring panchayats, actively participated in this noble initiative. Their presence underscored the unity and collective spirit of the entire region, transcending geographical boundaries in the pursuit of a cleaner and healthier environment.
As the Swachhta Pakhwada continues to gain momentum, it is heartening to witness the convergence of communities from diverse backgrounds, all driven by a common goal – the betterment of our surroundings. This widespread participation reflects the deep-rooted commitment of the people to preserve the natural beauty of their land.
The District Administration fervently urges all residents to participate wholeheartedly in this noble endeavor. Together, we can transform Rajouri into an exemplar of cleanliness and hygiene that will inspire generations to come.
The success of this campaign ultimately rests in the hands of each citizen, and together, the community can achieve remarkable results in the journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.