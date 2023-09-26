Swachhta Pakhwada|Cleanliness drive held in Rajouri

Collectively, they manifested their unwavering commitment to cleanliness by diligently revitalising and maintaining the cleanliness in the vicinity of the Sukto river. This concerted initiative underscores the collective resolve of the community to nurture a pristine and sustainable environment for the welfare and prosperity of all residents.

Swachhta Pakhwada beckons to every citizen of Rajouri, providing them with the platform to actively engage in a myriad of cleanliness activities. It is a clarion call to embrace and promote a culture of cleanliness and hygiene that will resonate throughout the city.

The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal underscored the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, stating, “Gandhi Jayanti is a time to renew our commitment to the principles of cleanliness and sanitation that Bapu cherished.