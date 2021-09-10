T S Wazir’s ‘mysterious’ death | Chakka-jam in Jammu

All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association had given a one-day call for ‘chakka-jam’ in J&K to express solidarity with the bereaved family members of T S Wazir and also protest the brutal murder.

The roads in Jammu and its peripheries wore a deserted look with no passenger transport vehicles.

All J&K Transport Welfare Association General Secretary, Vijay Kumar Sharma said that the ‘chakka-jam’ remained successful and the passenger transport would move as usual from Saturday but their union offices would remain closed till Wazir’s cremation.

J&K Petrol Tanker Owners Association President, Anan Sharma said that the oil tankers also remained off roads in solidarity with the transporters and bereaved family members of Wazir.

Jammu and Kashmir Sikh United Front Chairman, Sudarshan Singh accompanied by various religious and social organisations demanded strict punishment to the Wazir’s murderers.

Wazir was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a flat in Delhi on Thursday. His body is yet to be brought to Jammu for the last rites.