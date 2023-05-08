TAC for project related to Revenue Deptt modified

“In partial modification of Government Order No.1039-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated September 8, 2022 read with Government Order No.469-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated April 17, 2023, it is hereby ordered that Raman Gupta, Technical Officer, Information Technology Department shall be a Member of Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) for the project Selection of Service Provider for Scanning, Digitization and uploading of Legacy Data of the Revenue Department, in place of Abid Sajad Munshi, EDP Supervisor, Information Technology Department,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.