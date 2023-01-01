Take benefit of central schemes: MP Khatana

Addressing a meeting at Mandal in district Samba, Khatana, while extending new year greetings, hoped that the year 2023 would bring peace and prosperity to the people of the country, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government ensured that benefits of welfare schemes reached the needy and poor and multiple checks were ensured so that pilferage could come to minimum. He said that special focus was on providing potable drinking water and electricity to every household and in near future this dream would come true.