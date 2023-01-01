Take benefit of central schemes: MP Khatana

Jammu, Jan 1: MP Rajya Sabha Gulam Ali Khatana Sunday urged the people to take benefit of centrally sponsored schemes for the welfare of the downtrodden and backward areas.
Addressing a meeting at Mandal in district Samba, Khatana, while extending new year greetings, hoped that the year 2023 would bring peace and prosperity to the people of the country, especially Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government ensured that benefits of welfare schemes reached the needy and poor and multiple checks were ensured so that pilferage could come to minimum. He said that special focus was on providing potable drinking water and electricity to every household and in near future this dream would come true.
Khatana said that locals had been complaining of unavailability of funds under PMAY by the Samba administration and he would take up the issue with the district administration. He said that Panchayati raj Institutions and local bodies had been empowered by the central government after abrogating the Article 370 so that local problems could be resolved at local level.
He said, “The neighbouring country has been trying to disturb peace in the Union Territory but our forces are prepared to defeat their nefarious designs.”
Khatana urged the people to keep any eye on anti-social elements, especially drug smugglers as drugs were capable of destroying a whole generation.
Earlier, Sarpanch Sapna Sapolia welcomed MP Khatana and said people had pinned a lot of hopes upon him.
Prominent among others who spoke included Roshan Hussain Choudhary president BJP ST Morcha, Choudhary Fareed, Choudhary Potoo, Ram Saroop, Des Raj Naib Sarpanch and Ghulam Hussain.