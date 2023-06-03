Take BJP-framed policies for needy; achievements to masses: Ashok Koul

Jammu, June 3: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul Saturday stated that the party framed policies for the “benefit of needy persons as true beneficiaries and thus garnered support cutting across caste lines and breaking the back of caste-based regional political outfits.”
“Now, through different programmes being conducted under “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan”, the party workers would take these policies and achievements to the masses using every possible mode,” he said, while exhorting the party rank and file to dedicate themselves to this cause.
Koul stated this while chairing a series of meetings at party headquarters Jammu, to review preparations for different programmes to be conducted in the coming days under “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan.”
Party senior leaders including MP (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Ali Khatana, general secretaries Dr Devinder Manyal and advocate Vibodh Gupta, former minister Priya Sethi besides others, who were bestowed with the responsibilities to supervise individual programmes, attended these meetings.
Presiding over these meetings, Koul sought details related to smooth and effective conduct of Yoga events on Yoga Divas, virtual interaction with the Prime Minister, ‘Vyaapari Sammelan’, intellectual meet and ‘Door-to-Door outreach’ programme. He said that these programmes to be held as part of ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan’ carried significance as the party aimed to “highlight the splendid work done in nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
Koul further said, “The party leaders should devote more time in the month of June to guide and lead the party activists in making every event successful for which discussions were held many times and today the final review was being made.”