Task force foils inter-state narcotic smuggling bid, recovers four quintals of poppy straw on way to Punjab

Jammu, Dec 1: The sleuths of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Thursday recovered approximately 4 quintals of poppy straw on Samba-Mansar Road and arrested a truck driver in Samba.

The arrested truck driver has been identified as Angrez Singh, a resident of Panchari in Udhampur district.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of ANTF officers led by an officer from Jammu swung into action and intercepted the truck bearing registration number JK21-4771 for checking purposes on Samba-Mansar road which links Jammu-Pathankot highway.