Task force foils inter-state narcotic smuggling bid, recovers four quintals of poppy straw on way to Punjab

Jammu, Dec 1: The sleuths of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Thursday recovered approximately 4 quintals of poppy straw on Samba-Mansar Road and arrested a truck driver in Samba.
The arrested truck driver has been identified as Angrez Singh, a resident of Panchari in Udhampur district.
Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of ANTF officers led by an officer from Jammu swung into action and intercepted the truck bearing registration number JK21-4771 for checking purposes on Samba-Mansar road which links Jammu-Pathankot highway.
“The truck was loaded with apples. During the checking, the ANTF recovered approximately 4 quintals of poppy straw concealed in different bags,” said the sources while claiming that the truck was on its way to Punjab from Kashmir.
The truck driver has been taken into custody and further investigation in this regard is in progress. However, the officials were not available for comments.