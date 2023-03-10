Tawi Barrage to boost tourism of Jammu city: CS

Highlighting that the Tawi Barrage is the prestigious artificial lake project of the government, Dr. Mehta observed that the project will boost the tourism of Jammu city as modern and advanced means of recreational activities will be established in city with the completion of this project. He delved upon the officers to mobilise men and machinery so that the pondage as well as diaphragm walls of the project are completed before the onset of monsoons.

Taking strong note of sewage disposal of Nallahs and Canals into the Tawi river, the Chief Secretary directed the Chief Engineer UEED to devise a concrete plan in consultation with other stakeholders so that no untreated sewage is disposed off into the river especially in the upstream of Tawi Barrage. He impressed upon them to work in tandem so that desired results are achieved on the ground.