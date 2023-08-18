Taxi operators protest against contract system in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 18: The taxi operators here today staged a protest demonstration against the railway authorities for introducing the contract system. Opposing the move, the taxi operators with the support of taxi operators from Jammu Airport, Katra, Banihal bus route, and other transporters, staged a peaceful protest demonstration against the railway authorities.
The protesters shouted slogans against the contract system, and demanded that this should not be implemented as it would affect their lives. They also said that if the railway authorities want to increase the charges for the taxi operators, they will accept the decision, but no contract system will be permitted. The protesters threatened to intensify their agitation. They however said they have decided to meet the Divisional Commissioner Jammu and submit a memorandum on Monday in support of their demands.