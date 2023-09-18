‘TB Mukt Bharat’ by 2025 | PPP with integrated strategy essential to achieve target: Jitendra

Jammu, Sep 17: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Sunday said that Public Private Partnership (PPP) with integrated strategy was essential to achieve ‘TB Mukt Bharat’, which was actually inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment of ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ by 2025.
He said this, while flagging off SMVD Narayana Healthcare TB Mukt Express at Udhampur with the slogan ‘Chalo Chale TB Ko Harane.’
Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, mentioned that India’s efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 was a role model for the world and urged citizens to work collectively towards TB elimination in the true spirit of Jan Bhagidari.
He said that considering the deep societal and economic impact caused by Tuberculosis, the Government of India placed a high priority for ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ by 2025 and Biotechnology was going to play a huge part in the integrated holistic healthcare approach against elimination of Tuberculosis.
The Union Minister of State said that strategies such as private sector engagement; active case finding; decentralization of services through Health and Wellness Centres; community engagement and Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana transformed India’s TB management efforts and made it patient centric.
During the programme, Dr Jitendra also distributed kits among TB patients adopted by him in his parliamentary constituency to take care of their daily needs to accomplish PM Narendra Modi’s vision of TB Free India by 2025.
Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Saloni Rai and DDC chairman, Udhampur Lal Chand were present during the programme.