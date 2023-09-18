‘TB Mukt Bharat’ by 2025 | PPP with integrated strategy essential to achieve target: Jitendra

He said this, while flagging off SMVD Narayana Healthcare TB Mukt Express at Udhampur with the slogan ‘Chalo Chale TB Ko Harane.’

Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, mentioned that India’s efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 was a role model for the world and urged citizens to work collectively towards TB elimination in the true spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

He said that considering the deep societal and economic impact caused by Tuberculosis, the Government of India placed a high priority for ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ by 2025 and Biotechnology was going to play a huge part in the integrated holistic healthcare approach against elimination of Tuberculosis.