Teachers transfer policy formulated after careful consideration of all factors: DSEJ

The DSEJ was speaking at an interactive session with the media fraternity which was attended by Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Personnel Officer DSEJ, Mamata Sharma, Deputy Director(Planning) DSEJ, and the representatives from electronic, print, and social media.

The Director discussed the various provisions of the transfer policy of teachers with the media personnel and informed them that the objective of the policy is to ensure a fair and transparent transfer process for teaching staff in government schools.